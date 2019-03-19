All apartments in Alvarado
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

136 Chris Court

136 Chris Court · No Longer Available
Location

136 Chris Court, Alvarado, TX 76009

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new roof, wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. At the end of the street so no traffic. Also has a storage shed in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Chris Court have any available units?
136 Chris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvarado, TX.
What amenities does 136 Chris Court have?
Some of 136 Chris Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Chris Court currently offering any rent specials?
136 Chris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Chris Court pet-friendly?
No, 136 Chris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alvarado.
Does 136 Chris Court offer parking?
Yes, 136 Chris Court offers parking.
Does 136 Chris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Chris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Chris Court have a pool?
No, 136 Chris Court does not have a pool.
Does 136 Chris Court have accessible units?
No, 136 Chris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Chris Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Chris Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Chris Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Chris Court does not have units with air conditioning.

