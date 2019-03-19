Newly renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new roof, wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. At the end of the street so no traffic. Also has a storage shed in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 Chris Court have any available units?
136 Chris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvarado, TX.
What amenities does 136 Chris Court have?
Some of 136 Chris Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Chris Court currently offering any rent specials?
136 Chris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.