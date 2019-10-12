All apartments in Alvarado
123 Apache Trail

123 Apache Trail · No Longer Available
Location

123 Apache Trail, Alvarado, TX 76009

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Apache Trail have any available units?
123 Apache Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvarado, TX.
Is 123 Apache Trail currently offering any rent specials?
123 Apache Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Apache Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Apache Trail is pet friendly.
Does 123 Apache Trail offer parking?
No, 123 Apache Trail does not offer parking.
Does 123 Apache Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Apache Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Apache Trail have a pool?
No, 123 Apache Trail does not have a pool.
Does 123 Apache Trail have accessible units?
No, 123 Apache Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Apache Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Apache Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Apache Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Apache Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

