Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal pool table trash valet

Step into Dolce Living Twin Creeks, and step into an atmosphere carefully curated for your every need. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are filled with features that are meant to cater to your lifestyle, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryers in every unit.



The focus on luxury doesn’t stop at our designer apartment interiors. Our resort-inspired swimming pool, dual-level fitness facility and outdoor entertainment venue with cabanas and community barbecue grills allow you to choose your own adventure.



Located next to Twin Creeks Village, one of the area’s most coveted neighborhoods and in Allen ISD, Dolce Living Twin Creeks is situated at the epicenter of things to do in Allen. With close proximity to major employers like Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, easy access to Hwy 75, you’ll spend less time commuting and more time enjoying your favorite local hangouts like Twin Creeks Village Shopping Center, The Courses at Watters Creek, and Allen Premium Outlets. Live, work, and play in the best of Allen, Texas at Dolce Living Twin Creeks.