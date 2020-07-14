All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Dolce Living Twin Creeks

659 Junction Dr · (972) 639-5546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX 75013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C213 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit B314 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit C306 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A304 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit A410 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit A404 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit F213 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dolce Living Twin Creeks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Step into Dolce Living Twin Creeks, and step into an atmosphere carefully curated for your every need. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are filled with features that are meant to cater to your lifestyle, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryers in every unit.

The focus on luxury doesn’t stop at our designer apartment interiors. Our resort-inspired swimming pool, dual-level fitness facility and outdoor entertainment venue with cabanas and community barbecue grills allow you to choose your own adventure.

Located next to Twin Creeks Village, one of the area’s most coveted neighborhoods and in Allen ISD, Dolce Living Twin Creeks is situated at the epicenter of things to do in Allen. With close proximity to major employers like Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, easy access to Hwy 75, you’ll spend less time commuting and more time enjoying your favorite local hangouts like Twin Creeks Village Shopping Center, The Courses at Watters Creek, and Allen Premium Outlets. Live, work, and play in the best of Allen, Texas at Dolce Living Twin Creeks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: One time Fee $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Roscoe Properties welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview needed.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dolce Living Twin Creeks have any available units?
Dolce Living Twin Creeks has 17 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does Dolce Living Twin Creeks have?
Some of Dolce Living Twin Creeks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dolce Living Twin Creeks currently offering any rent specials?
Dolce Living Twin Creeks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dolce Living Twin Creeks pet-friendly?
Yes, Dolce Living Twin Creeks is pet friendly.
Does Dolce Living Twin Creeks offer parking?
Yes, Dolce Living Twin Creeks offers parking.
Does Dolce Living Twin Creeks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dolce Living Twin Creeks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dolce Living Twin Creeks have a pool?
Yes, Dolce Living Twin Creeks has a pool.
Does Dolce Living Twin Creeks have accessible units?
Yes, Dolce Living Twin Creeks has accessible units.
Does Dolce Living Twin Creeks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dolce Living Twin Creeks has units with dishwashers.
