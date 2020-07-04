975 Pembrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

Stunning Drees home in the highly sought after Shaddock Park. This home has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Master and secondary bedroom on the first floor along with a formal office. Home has beautiful hand-scraped hardwoods and lots of windows filling the home with natural light. The kitchen is an entertainer's delight that offers a granite chef’s island, SS KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop and inviting open floor plan. Tasteful wood built-ins and fireplace surround, wrought iron balusters and other beautiful upgrades. There are three bedrooms upstairs plus game room and media room. Close Access To Shops, Restaurants & Highways. Tenant and pet selection at Landlord's discretion.