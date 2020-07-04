All apartments in Allen
975 Pembrook Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:43 AM

975 Pembrook Lane

975 Pembrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

975 Pembrook Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Drees home in the highly sought after Shaddock Park. This home has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Master and secondary bedroom on the first floor along with a formal office. Home has beautiful hand-scraped hardwoods and lots of windows filling the home with natural light. The kitchen is an entertainer's delight that offers a granite chef’s island, SS KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop and inviting open floor plan. Tasteful wood built-ins and fireplace surround, wrought iron balusters and other beautiful upgrades. There are three bedrooms upstairs plus game room and media room. Close Access To Shops, Restaurants & Highways. Tenant and pet selection at Landlord's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Pembrook Lane have any available units?
975 Pembrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 Pembrook Lane have?
Some of 975 Pembrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Pembrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
975 Pembrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Pembrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 Pembrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 975 Pembrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 975 Pembrook Lane offers parking.
Does 975 Pembrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 Pembrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Pembrook Lane have a pool?
No, 975 Pembrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 975 Pembrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 975 Pembrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Pembrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 Pembrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

