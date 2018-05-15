All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 14 2020 at 1:52 PM

951 Byron St

951 Byron Street · No Longer Available
Location

951 Byron Street, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
951 Byron St Available 04/01/20 House for Lease in Allen - Beautiful 2-story Grand Home! 3 blocks from neighborhood pool & playground and walk to Cheatam Elementary school! Master Bedroom at downstairs, which has custom designed closest. Upstairs has 3 guest bedrooms, 1 office room and game room. Custom window shades. Hand scraped hardwood flooring. Double island granite counter tops in kitchen with double ovens. All Whirlpool appliances; 6 (including 4 4MB ip dome ) exterior cameras; AT&T digital life alarm and security system installed; Tank-less Hot Water Heater; $19K upgraded stone Elevation. Require 700+ credit score. Tenant allows to use only 2-car garage and the other separate one will be reserved for owner permanently.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3862067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Byron St have any available units?
951 Byron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 Byron St have?
Some of 951 Byron St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Byron St currently offering any rent specials?
951 Byron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Byron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Byron St is pet friendly.
Does 951 Byron St offer parking?
Yes, 951 Byron St offers parking.
Does 951 Byron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Byron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Byron St have a pool?
Yes, 951 Byron St has a pool.
Does 951 Byron St have accessible units?
No, 951 Byron St does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Byron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Byron St does not have units with dishwashers.

