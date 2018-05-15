Amenities

951 Byron St Available 04/01/20 House for Lease in Allen - Beautiful 2-story Grand Home! 3 blocks from neighborhood pool & playground and walk to Cheatam Elementary school! Master Bedroom at downstairs, which has custom designed closest. Upstairs has 3 guest bedrooms, 1 office room and game room. Custom window shades. Hand scraped hardwood flooring. Double island granite counter tops in kitchen with double ovens. All Whirlpool appliances; 6 (including 4 4MB ip dome ) exterior cameras; AT&T digital life alarm and security system installed; Tank-less Hot Water Heater; $19K upgraded stone Elevation. Require 700+ credit score. Tenant allows to use only 2-car garage and the other separate one will be reserved for owner permanently.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



(REQUEST SHOWING):

Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



