Must see!!!! Immaculate 2 story 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage corner lot home in sought-after Allen ISD. Huge kitchen with 2 islands, 3 living, media room, big backyard, and covered patio with gas fire place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 944 Byron Street have any available units?
944 Byron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 Byron Street have?
Some of 944 Byron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Byron Street currently offering any rent specials?
944 Byron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.