Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

944 Byron Street

944 Byron Street · No Longer Available
Location

944 Byron Street, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Must see!!!! Immaculate 2 story 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage corner lot home in sought-after Allen ISD. Huge kitchen with 2 islands, 3 living, media room, big backyard, and covered patio with gas fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Byron Street have any available units?
944 Byron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 Byron Street have?
Some of 944 Byron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Byron Street currently offering any rent specials?
944 Byron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Byron Street pet-friendly?
No, 944 Byron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 944 Byron Street offer parking?
Yes, 944 Byron Street offers parking.
Does 944 Byron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 Byron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Byron Street have a pool?
No, 944 Byron Street does not have a pool.
Does 944 Byron Street have accessible units?
No, 944 Byron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Byron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 Byron Street has units with dishwashers.

