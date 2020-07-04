All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6

935 Garden Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

935 Garden Park Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Apartment Amenities

Balconette
Balcony
Pantry
Built-in Microwave
Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Walk-In Closets in Select Units
Oval Soaking Tubs and Stand Up Showers in Select Units
Linen Closets
Full-Size Washer and Dryer Included
Black Glass Top, Self-Cleaning Stove
Double Vanity Btahs in Select Units
Wood Plank Flooring
Stained Concrete Flooring
8-Foot Entry Doors
Painted Accent Walls
10-Foot Ceiling Heights
Ceiling fans
Granite Countertops in All Kitchens

Community Amenities

Flex Space
Limited Building Access
Remote Controlled Parking Garage with Elevator
Resident Cyber Lounge with Coffee Bar
Teaching Kitchen with Chef Instructed Culinary Classes
Community Recycling Program
Weekly Resident Social Events
Billiards and Entertaining Area
Concierge services
Vending machines
Fitness Center with Personal Trainer and Group Classes
Salt-Water Pool with Hot Tub Spa
Business Center with Conference Room
High-speed Internet access
Conference/meeting room
ATM machine
Fiber-Optic Wiring Provided
On-Site Dry Cleaning
Walking Distance to Shopping and Restaurants
Allen ISD
Interior Climate-Controlled Corridors with Trash Chutes
5-Story Buildings with 1st Level Retail
Eco-Friendly Non-Smoking Environment
Monthly Resort-Style Brunch
Jogging trail
Auto Washing Services
Elevators

Please call us for up to date pricing! Pricing may have changed after this rental was posted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 have any available units?
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 have?
Some of 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 currently offering any rent specials?
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 pet-friendly?
No, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 offer parking?
Yes, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 offers parking.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 have a pool?
Yes, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 has a pool.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 have accessible units?
No, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6 does not have units with dishwashers.

