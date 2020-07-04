All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1

935 Garden Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

935 Garden Park Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Apartment Features

Ceiling Fans
Custom Cabinetry
Energy Efficient Appliances
24-hour maintenance emergency service
Granite Countertops
10-Foot Ceiling Heights
Accent Walls/ Modern Paint
8-Foot Entry Doors
Stained Concrete Flooring
Wood Plank Flooring
Double Vanity Baths - In Select Units
Black Glass Top, Self-Cleaning Stove
Full-Size Washer and Dryer Included
Linen Closet
Oval Soaking Tubs and Stand Up Showers - In Select Units
Walk-In Closets - In Select Units
Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Community Amenities

Pet Friendly Apartments
Flex Space
Limited Building Access
Remote Controlled Parking Garage with Elevator
Resident Cyber Lounge with Coffee Bar
Teaching Kitchen with Chef Instructed Culinary Classes
Weekly Resident Social Events
Billiards and Entertaining Area
Concierge services
Fitness Center with Personal Trainer and Group Classes
Salt-Water Pool with Hot Tub Spa
Business Center with Conference Room
High-speed internet access
Conference/Meeting room
ATM
Fiber-Optic Wiring Provided
On-Site Dry Cleaning
Walking Distance to Shopping and Restaurants
Allen ISD
Interior Climate-Controlled Corridors with Trash Chutes
5-Story Buildings with 1st Level Retail
Eco-Friendly Non-Smoking Environment
Jogging trail
Elevators
Additional Storage Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 have any available units?
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 have?
Some of 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 currently offering any rent specials?
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 is pet friendly.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 offer parking?
Yes, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 offers parking.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 have a pool?
Yes, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 has a pool.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 have accessible units?
No, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1 does not have units with dishwashers.

