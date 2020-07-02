Rent Calculator
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
930 Wandering Way
930 Wandering Way Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
930 Wandering Way Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Remodel in 2017, replaced the air condition, fancy kitchen. 4 bedroom home with nice laminate flooring in the living room and hall. Covered back patio and elementary school just around the corner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 Wandering Way have any available units?
930 Wandering Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 930 Wandering Way currently offering any rent specials?
930 Wandering Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Wandering Way pet-friendly?
No, 930 Wandering Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 930 Wandering Way offer parking?
No, 930 Wandering Way does not offer parking.
Does 930 Wandering Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Wandering Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Wandering Way have a pool?
No, 930 Wandering Way does not have a pool.
Does 930 Wandering Way have accessible units?
No, 930 Wandering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Wandering Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Wandering Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Wandering Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 930 Wandering Way has units with air conditioning.
