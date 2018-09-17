All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 928 Crestmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
928 Crestmoor Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:35 PM

928 Crestmoor Drive

928 W Crestmoor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

928 W Crestmoor Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Starcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
GORGEOUS upgraded Highland Home in the sought-after StarCreek. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, elegant back-splash, and huge island & steel appliances. Welcoming high-ceiling entrance, hardwood floors, plantation shutters throughout, grand CUSTOM master closet, spacious media room and smart thermostats & smart sprinkler controller. Study with high ceiling, stunning built-in wooden cabinets, and custom light fixtures.

Amenities: Community Pool, Jogging Trail, Tennis & Basketball Court, Fountain Pond, BBQ Pits, and a Luxurious Clubhouse. Easy Access to Hwy 75 and 121, 10 min drive to corporate headquarters (Toyota, JP Morgan, Liberty Mutual, Ericsson, HP, Frito-Lay, Dr. Pepper).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Crestmoor Drive have any available units?
928 Crestmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Crestmoor Drive have?
Some of 928 Crestmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Crestmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
928 Crestmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Crestmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 928 Crestmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 928 Crestmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 928 Crestmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 928 Crestmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Crestmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Crestmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 928 Crestmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 928 Crestmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 928 Crestmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Crestmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Crestmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary