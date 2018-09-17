928 Crestmoor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

GORGEOUS upgraded Highland Home in the sought-after StarCreek. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, elegant back-splash, and huge island & steel appliances. Welcoming high-ceiling entrance, hardwood floors, plantation shutters throughout, grand CUSTOM master closet, spacious media room and smart thermostats & smart sprinkler controller. Study with high ceiling, stunning built-in wooden cabinets, and custom light fixtures.



Amenities: Community Pool, Jogging Trail, Tennis & Basketball Court, Fountain Pond, BBQ Pits, and a Luxurious Clubhouse. Easy Access to Hwy 75 and 121, 10 min drive to corporate headquarters (Toyota, JP Morgan, Liberty Mutual, Ericsson, HP, Frito-Lay, Dr. Pepper).