926 Hawthorne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath house with 1 car garage. Kitchen updated with granite counters and white cabinets . Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace. Nice laminate wood look flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Updated shower tiles and cabinets. Neutral colors throughout. Large fenced backyard. Convenient location! App fee $40.