926 Hawthorne Drive

Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath house with 1 car garage. Kitchen updated with granite counters and white cabinets . Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace. Nice laminate wood look flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Updated shower tiles and cabinets. Neutral colors throughout. Large fenced backyard. Convenient location! App fee $40.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
