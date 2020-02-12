All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
926 Hawthorne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

926 Hawthorne Drive

926 Hawthorne Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

926 Hawthorne Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath house with 1 car garage. Kitchen updated with granite counters and white cabinets . Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace. Nice laminate wood look flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Updated shower tiles and cabinets. Neutral colors throughout. Large fenced backyard. Convenient location! App fee $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Hawthorne Drive have any available units?
926 Hawthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Hawthorne Drive have?
Some of 926 Hawthorne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Hawthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
926 Hawthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Hawthorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 926 Hawthorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 926 Hawthorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 926 Hawthorne Drive offers parking.
Does 926 Hawthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Hawthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Hawthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 926 Hawthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 926 Hawthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 926 Hawthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Hawthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Hawthorne Drive has units with dishwashers.

