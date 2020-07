Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Beautiful Highland home at Starcreek. Model-like & move in ready! HUGE study off entry w French doors. Wood floors, stnlss appliances, spacious flr pln. Large master down & 3 adtl brs up. Game & media rooms at the back of the house provides for easy noise control. Extra deep garage allows room for workshop or storage. Convenient to I-75 & Hwy 121 and the Villages of Fairview & Allen w shopping, restaurants and entertainment galore.