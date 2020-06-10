All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 921 Roaming Road Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
921 Roaming Road Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

921 Roaming Road Drive

921 Roaming Road Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

921 Roaming Road Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Allen is one you don't want to miss. This home features a split floor plan, stainless steel appliances and a large 2 car garage. This one wont last long so make sure the schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Roaming Road Drive have any available units?
921 Roaming Road Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Roaming Road Drive have?
Some of 921 Roaming Road Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Roaming Road Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Roaming Road Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Roaming Road Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 Roaming Road Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 921 Roaming Road Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 Roaming Road Drive offers parking.
Does 921 Roaming Road Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Roaming Road Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Roaming Road Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Roaming Road Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Roaming Road Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Roaming Road Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Roaming Road Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Roaming Road Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary