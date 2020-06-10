Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Allen is one you don't want to miss. This home features a split floor plan, stainless steel appliances and a large 2 car garage. This one wont last long so make sure the schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 Roaming Road Drive have any available units?
921 Roaming Road Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Roaming Road Drive have?
Some of 921 Roaming Road Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Roaming Road Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Roaming Road Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.