920 Morningside Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:37 PM

920 Morningside Lane

920 Morningside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

920 Morningside Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,892 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Morningside Lane have any available units?
920 Morningside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Morningside Lane have?
Some of 920 Morningside Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Morningside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
920 Morningside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Morningside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Morningside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 920 Morningside Lane offer parking?
No, 920 Morningside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 920 Morningside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Morningside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Morningside Lane have a pool?
No, 920 Morningside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 920 Morningside Lane have accessible units?
No, 920 Morningside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Morningside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Morningside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

