916 Green Brook Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:22 PM

916 Green Brook Drive

916 Green Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

916 Green Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,130 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Kitchen with island. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Green Brook Drive have any available units?
916 Green Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 916 Green Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 Green Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Green Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Green Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 916 Green Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 916 Green Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 916 Green Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Green Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Green Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 916 Green Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 916 Green Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 Green Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Green Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Green Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Green Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Green Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

