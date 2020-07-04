All apartments in Allen
906 Cougar Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:32 PM

906 Cougar Drive

906 Cougar Drive · No Longer Available
906 Cougar Drive, Allen, TX 75013

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Super location close to shopping, restrurants and Highway 75. Open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Woodfloor, granite kitchen counter top, 5 bedroom plus study. Community pool. Do not miss this one.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Cougar Drive have any available units?
906 Cougar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Cougar Drive have?
Some of 906 Cougar Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Cougar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Cougar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Cougar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 906 Cougar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 906 Cougar Drive offer parking?
No, 906 Cougar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 906 Cougar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Cougar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Cougar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 906 Cougar Drive has a pool.
Does 906 Cougar Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Cougar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Cougar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Cougar Drive has units with dishwashers.

