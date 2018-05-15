Rent Calculator
905 Rocky Creek Ln
905 Rocky Creek Ln
905 Rocky Creek Lane
Location
905 Rocky Creek Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Timberbend
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
905 Rocky Creek Ln, Allen, TX 75002 - Description Coming Soon!
(RLNE4622881)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Rocky Creek Ln have any available units?
905 Rocky Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 905 Rocky Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
905 Rocky Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Rocky Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Rocky Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 905 Rocky Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 905 Rocky Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 905 Rocky Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Rocky Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Rocky Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 905 Rocky Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 905 Rocky Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 905 Rocky Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Rocky Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Rocky Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Rocky Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Rocky Creek Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
