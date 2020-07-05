All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 904 Morningside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
904 Morningside Lane
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:22 AM

904 Morningside Lane

904 Morningside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

904 Morningside Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH HAND-SCRAPED WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH, NEW BATHS, AC COMPRESSOR, 2 INCH BLINDS, CLOSE TO PARK AND SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Morningside Lane have any available units?
904 Morningside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Morningside Lane have?
Some of 904 Morningside Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Morningside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
904 Morningside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Morningside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 904 Morningside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 904 Morningside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 904 Morningside Lane offers parking.
Does 904 Morningside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Morningside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Morningside Lane have a pool?
No, 904 Morningside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 904 Morningside Lane have accessible units?
No, 904 Morningside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Morningside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Morningside Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary