All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 904 Morningside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
904 Morningside Lane
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:22 AM
1 of 2
904 Morningside Lane
904 Morningside Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
904 Morningside Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH HAND-SCRAPED WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH, NEW BATHS, AC COMPRESSOR, 2 INCH BLINDS, CLOSE TO PARK AND SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Morningside Lane have any available units?
904 Morningside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 904 Morningside Lane have?
Some of 904 Morningside Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 904 Morningside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
904 Morningside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Morningside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 904 Morningside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 904 Morningside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 904 Morningside Lane offers parking.
Does 904 Morningside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Morningside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Morningside Lane have a pool?
No, 904 Morningside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 904 Morningside Lane have accessible units?
No, 904 Morningside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Morningside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Morningside Lane has units with dishwashers.
