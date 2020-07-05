All apartments in Allen
903 Redbud Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

903 Redbud Dr

903 Redbud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

903 Redbud Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Home in Awesome Allen! - Property Id: 26656

Great floor plan with updated bathrooms! Hard flooring throughout the majority of the home! Nice sized back yard. Must check it out! Call or email us today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/26656
Property Id 26656

(RLNE4639542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Redbud Dr have any available units?
903 Redbud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Redbud Dr have?
Some of 903 Redbud Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Redbud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
903 Redbud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Redbud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Redbud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 903 Redbud Dr offer parking?
No, 903 Redbud Dr does not offer parking.
Does 903 Redbud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Redbud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Redbud Dr have a pool?
No, 903 Redbud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 903 Redbud Dr have accessible units?
No, 903 Redbud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Redbud Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Redbud Dr has units with dishwashers.

