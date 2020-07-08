All apartments in Allen
Last updated October 23 2019

903 Larkspur Drive

903 Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

903 Larkspur Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,486 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Larkspur Drive have any available units?
903 Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Larkspur Drive have?
Some of 903 Larkspur Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
903 Larkspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Larkspur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 903 Larkspur Drive offer parking?
No, 903 Larkspur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 903 Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Larkspur Drive have a pool?
No, 903 Larkspur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 903 Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 903 Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Larkspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

