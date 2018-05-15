902 Panther Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool guest suite

Beautiful Drees Custom home. Open Concept kitchen and family room and BF nook. 4 BR, 3.5 baths, study with glass french doors, 3 LAs (including media and game rooms). Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main floor. Austin Stone FP and dramatic wall of windows in the family room are focal points. Owners Suite + Guest suite down. Upgraded lighting fixtures, large island kitchen with under cab lighting, granite counter tops, solar skylight, gas cooktop, SS appliances & 42-inch solid wood cabs. Upstairs teen retreat. Community pool and playground - perfect for kids and adults. Minutes from Villages of Allen & Fairview, Waters Creek, Allen Premium Outlet, Dallas Cowboys - The Star. Highly ranked Allen ISD.