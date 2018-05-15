All apartments in Allen
902 Panther Lane

902 Panther Lane · No Longer Available
Location

902 Panther Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
guest suite
Beautiful Drees Custom home. Open Concept kitchen and family room and BF nook. 4 BR, 3.5 baths, study with glass french doors, 3 LAs (including media and game rooms). Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main floor. Austin Stone FP and dramatic wall of windows in the family room are focal points. Owners Suite + Guest suite down. Upgraded lighting fixtures, large island kitchen with under cab lighting, granite counter tops, solar skylight, gas cooktop, SS appliances & 42-inch solid wood cabs. Upstairs teen retreat. Community pool and playground - perfect for kids and adults. Minutes from Villages of Allen & Fairview, Waters Creek, Allen Premium Outlet, Dallas Cowboys - The Star. Highly ranked Allen ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Panther Lane have any available units?
902 Panther Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Panther Lane have?
Some of 902 Panther Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Panther Lane currently offering any rent specials?
902 Panther Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Panther Lane pet-friendly?
No, 902 Panther Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 902 Panther Lane offer parking?
Yes, 902 Panther Lane offers parking.
Does 902 Panther Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Panther Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Panther Lane have a pool?
Yes, 902 Panther Lane has a pool.
Does 902 Panther Lane have accessible units?
No, 902 Panther Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Panther Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Panther Lane has units with dishwashers.

