Allen, TX
825 Birdie Drive
825 Birdie Drive

Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

825 Birdie Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently built,energy efficient home. Floor plan includes 4 bedrooms,3 full bathrooms,kitchen with big island,stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop with vent.Downstairs:Guest bedroom with full bath,living room,office.Upstairs:Master bedroom with walk-in robe & ensuite,2 kids bedrooms,laundry room,gameroom.2 ½ garage, extra storage, large driveway leading to alley with extended parking space. Minute away from 75,premium outlets,bike trails.Furnished options available.Final selection at owner’s discretion.
negotiable for furnished option

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Birdie Drive have any available units?
825 Birdie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Birdie Drive have?
Some of 825 Birdie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Birdie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Birdie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Birdie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 825 Birdie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 Birdie Drive offers parking.
Does 825 Birdie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Birdie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Birdie Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Birdie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Birdie Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Birdie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Birdie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Birdie Drive has units with dishwashers.

