825 Birdie Drive

Amenities
Recently built,energy efficient home. Floor plan includes 4 bedrooms,3 full bathrooms,kitchen with big island,stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop with vent.Downstairs:Guest bedroom with full bath,living room,office.Upstairs:Master bedroom with walk-in robe & ensuite,2 kids bedrooms,laundry room,gameroom.2 ½ garage, extra storage, large driveway leading to alley with extended parking space. Minute away from 75,premium outlets,bike trails.Furnished options available.Final selection at owner’s discretion.
negotiable for furnished option