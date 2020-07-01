All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:55 AM

820 Charter Oak Street

820 Charter Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Charter Oak Street, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Charter Oak Street have any available units?
820 Charter Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 820 Charter Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 Charter Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Charter Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Charter Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 820 Charter Oak Street offer parking?
No, 820 Charter Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 820 Charter Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Charter Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Charter Oak Street have a pool?
No, 820 Charter Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 Charter Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 820 Charter Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Charter Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Charter Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Charter Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Charter Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

