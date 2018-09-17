All apartments in Allen
Last updated September 27 2019

813 Parkview Circle

813 Parkview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

813 Parkview Circle, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,602 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Parkview Circle have any available units?
813 Parkview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Parkview Circle have?
Some of 813 Parkview Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Parkview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
813 Parkview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Parkview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Parkview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 813 Parkview Circle offer parking?
No, 813 Parkview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 813 Parkview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Parkview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Parkview Circle have a pool?
No, 813 Parkview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 813 Parkview Circle have accessible units?
No, 813 Parkview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Parkview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Parkview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

