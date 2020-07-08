All apartments in Allen
812 Birdie Drive
812 Birdie Drive

812 Birdie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

812 Birdie Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
LIKE NEW HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST ALLEN. 2,200 SQ.FT., 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHROOMS, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATE KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR, MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWN WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE BATH. WILL NOT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Birdie Drive have any available units?
812 Birdie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Birdie Drive have?
Some of 812 Birdie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Birdie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Birdie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 812 Birdie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 812 Birdie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 Birdie Drive offers parking.
Does 812 Birdie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Birdie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Birdie Drive have a pool?
No, 812 Birdie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 Birdie Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 Birdie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Birdie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Birdie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

