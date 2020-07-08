LIKE NEW HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST ALLEN. 2,200 SQ.FT., 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHROOMS, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATE KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR, MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWN WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE BATH. WILL NOT LAST LONG!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 Birdie Drive have any available units?
812 Birdie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Birdie Drive have?
Some of 812 Birdie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Birdie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.