Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:16 PM

811 Rockefeller Lane

811 Rockefeller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

811 Rockefeller Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!

** Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,070 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Rockefeller Lane have any available units?
811 Rockefeller Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Rockefeller Lane have?
Some of 811 Rockefeller Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Rockefeller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
811 Rockefeller Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Rockefeller Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Rockefeller Lane is pet friendly.
Does 811 Rockefeller Lane offer parking?
No, 811 Rockefeller Lane does not offer parking.
Does 811 Rockefeller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Rockefeller Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Rockefeller Lane have a pool?
No, 811 Rockefeller Lane does not have a pool.
Does 811 Rockefeller Lane have accessible units?
No, 811 Rockefeller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Rockefeller Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Rockefeller Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

