Home
/
Allen, TX
/
811 Ridgemont Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:45 AM
Location
811 Ridgemont Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great location. Very spacious layout with large rooms including upstairs gameroom. Home has a new roof, painted inside and out with new appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
811 Ridgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 811 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 811 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 811 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 811 Ridgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 811 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 811 Ridgemont Drive offers parking.
Does 811 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 811 Ridgemont Drive has a pool.
Does 811 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 811 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Ridgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
