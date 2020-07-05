804 Sunny Slope Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and Ready to go! Great location in the highly sought after Allen ISD. Wood and Tile throughout (no carpet), freshly painted in soft gray. Comes with Stainless Steel refrigerator and a washer and dryer set. Over-sized garage provides room for motorcycle parking or a great work or storage area. Huge back yard with a deck that is half covered and half open. Huge Master Suite and one of the secondary bedrooms has beautiful built ins that would be ideal for an office space. C all today for more information.