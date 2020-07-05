All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 Sunny Slope Drive

804 Sunny Slope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Sunny Slope Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and Ready to go! Great location in the highly sought after Allen ISD. Wood and Tile throughout (no carpet), freshly painted in soft gray. Comes with Stainless Steel refrigerator and a washer and dryer set. Over-sized garage provides room for motorcycle parking or a great work or storage area. Huge back yard with a deck that is half covered and half open. Huge Master Suite and one of the secondary bedrooms has beautiful built ins that would be ideal for an office space. C all today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Sunny Slope Drive have any available units?
804 Sunny Slope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Sunny Slope Drive have?
Some of 804 Sunny Slope Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Sunny Slope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Sunny Slope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Sunny Slope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Sunny Slope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 804 Sunny Slope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Sunny Slope Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Sunny Slope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Sunny Slope Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Sunny Slope Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Sunny Slope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Sunny Slope Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Sunny Slope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Sunny Slope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Sunny Slope Drive has units with dishwashers.

