All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 804 Rushmore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
804 Rushmore Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:21 PM

804 Rushmore Drive

804 Rushmore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

804 Rushmore Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Woodland Park

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready*** Beautiful Grand 4 bedroom home on corner lot in a great neighborhood*** Master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms up*** across from beautiful park***easy access to highways and shoppings*** highly rated school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Rushmore Drive have any available units?
804 Rushmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 804 Rushmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Rushmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Rushmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Rushmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 804 Rushmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Rushmore Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Rushmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Rushmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Rushmore Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Rushmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Rushmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Rushmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Rushmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Rushmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Rushmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Rushmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary