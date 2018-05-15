Move in ready*** Beautiful Grand 4 bedroom home on corner lot in a great neighborhood*** Master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms up*** across from beautiful park***easy access to highways and shoppings*** highly rated school
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Rushmore Drive have any available units?
804 Rushmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 804 Rushmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Rushmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.