801 Linda Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

801 Linda Court

801 Linda Court · No Longer Available
Location

801 Linda Court, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Linda Court have any available units?
801 Linda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Linda Court have?
Some of 801 Linda Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Linda Court currently offering any rent specials?
801 Linda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Linda Court pet-friendly?
No, 801 Linda Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 801 Linda Court offer parking?
Yes, 801 Linda Court offers parking.
Does 801 Linda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Linda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Linda Court have a pool?
No, 801 Linda Court does not have a pool.
Does 801 Linda Court have accessible units?
No, 801 Linda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Linda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Linda Court has units with dishwashers.

