Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:19 AM

771 Livingston Dr

771 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

771 Livingston Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
771 Livingston Dr. Allen - **We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,706 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5061204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Livingston Dr have any available units?
771 Livingston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 771 Livingston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
771 Livingston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Livingston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 Livingston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 771 Livingston Dr offer parking?
No, 771 Livingston Dr does not offer parking.
Does 771 Livingston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Livingston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Livingston Dr have a pool?
No, 771 Livingston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 771 Livingston Dr have accessible units?
No, 771 Livingston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Livingston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 Livingston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Livingston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 Livingston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

