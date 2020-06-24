Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

771 Livingston Dr. Allen - **We will waive the application and admin fee!**



Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,706 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



(RLNE5061204)