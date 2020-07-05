767 Livingston Drive

Amenities

Updated Beauty in Allen ISD! Stacked formals w warm wood look flooring,fresh neutral paint & updated lighting. Large FmRm has high ceiling, neutral paint, & cozy fireplace.Updated kitchen features granite, stainless steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher, & refrigerator. Spacious Master BdRm has fresh neutral carpet & paint, w beautifully updated Master Bath w Granite, updated tile, soaking tub, & seamless glass. 2 secondary BdRms have fresh carpet & neutral paint w hall bath shower combo. Fenced backyard has open patio & mature trees. 2 car garage plus 2 car carport. Check out our 3D virtual tour. $50 app fee per adult payable through Paypal.