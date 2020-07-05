All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:11 PM

767 Livingston Drive

767 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

767 Livingston Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Updated Beauty in Allen ISD! Stacked formals w warm wood look flooring,fresh neutral paint & updated lighting. Large FmRm has high ceiling, neutral paint, & cozy fireplace.Updated kitchen features granite, stainless steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher, & refrigerator. Spacious Master BdRm has fresh neutral carpet & paint, w beautifully updated Master Bath w Granite, updated tile, soaking tub, & seamless glass. 2 secondary BdRms have fresh carpet & neutral paint w hall bath shower combo. Fenced backyard has open patio & mature trees. 2 car garage plus 2 car carport. Check out our 3D virtual tour. $50 app fee per adult payable through Paypal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Livingston Drive have any available units?
767 Livingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 Livingston Drive have?
Some of 767 Livingston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Livingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
767 Livingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Livingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 767 Livingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 767 Livingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 767 Livingston Drive offers parking.
Does 767 Livingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 Livingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Livingston Drive have a pool?
No, 767 Livingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 767 Livingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 767 Livingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Livingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 Livingston Drive has units with dishwashers.

