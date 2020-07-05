All apartments in Allen
766 Whitman Pl
766 Whitman Pl

766 Whitman Place · No Longer Available
Location

766 Whitman Place, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
766 Whitman Pl, Allen, TX 75002 - **We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,674 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5004096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Whitman Pl have any available units?
766 Whitman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Whitman Pl have?
Some of 766 Whitman Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Whitman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
766 Whitman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Whitman Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Whitman Pl is pet friendly.
Does 766 Whitman Pl offer parking?
No, 766 Whitman Pl does not offer parking.
Does 766 Whitman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 Whitman Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Whitman Pl have a pool?
No, 766 Whitman Pl does not have a pool.
Does 766 Whitman Pl have accessible units?
No, 766 Whitman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Whitman Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Whitman Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

