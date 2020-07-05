All apartments in Allen
749 Leading Lane Circle
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:52 AM

749 Leading Lane Circle

749 Leading Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

749 Leading Lane Circle, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Freshly painted Allen home with a large lot as it is placed in a set back cul-de-sac. Bright, open floorplan and great sized bedrooms. Back yard is huge with mature trees. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Leading Lane Circle have any available units?
749 Leading Lane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Leading Lane Circle have?
Some of 749 Leading Lane Circle's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Leading Lane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
749 Leading Lane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Leading Lane Circle pet-friendly?
No, 749 Leading Lane Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 749 Leading Lane Circle offer parking?
No, 749 Leading Lane Circle does not offer parking.
Does 749 Leading Lane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Leading Lane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Leading Lane Circle have a pool?
No, 749 Leading Lane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 749 Leading Lane Circle have accessible units?
No, 749 Leading Lane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Leading Lane Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Leading Lane Circle has units with dishwashers.

