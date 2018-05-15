739 Leading Lane Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom charmer on cul-de-sac. Recently painted interior & exterior. Laminate and tile flooring through-out great for allergy sufferers. Updated counter tops. Open kitchen and family rooms with centered wood burning fireplace. Large fenced corner lot with front entry garage. **Minutes from 75 and great shopping & dining. Walk to exemplary rated elementary school.