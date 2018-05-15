All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 739 Leading Lane Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
739 Leading Lane Circle
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

739 Leading Lane Circle

739 Leading Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

739 Leading Lane Circle, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom charmer on cul-de-sac. Recently painted interior & exterior. Laminate and tile flooring through-out great for allergy sufferers. Updated counter tops. Open kitchen and family rooms with centered wood burning fireplace. Large fenced corner lot with front entry garage. **Minutes from 75 and great shopping & dining. Walk to exemplary rated elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Leading Lane Circle have any available units?
739 Leading Lane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Leading Lane Circle have?
Some of 739 Leading Lane Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Leading Lane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
739 Leading Lane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Leading Lane Circle pet-friendly?
No, 739 Leading Lane Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 739 Leading Lane Circle offer parking?
Yes, 739 Leading Lane Circle offers parking.
Does 739 Leading Lane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Leading Lane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Leading Lane Circle have a pool?
No, 739 Leading Lane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 739 Leading Lane Circle have accessible units?
No, 739 Leading Lane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Leading Lane Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Leading Lane Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary