Home
/
Allen, TX
/
737 Meadow Mead
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:21 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
737 Meadow Mead
737 Meadow Mead Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
737 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home in a great area! - Adorable Home in nice area. Nice open floor plan. Living room with fireplace. Fenced yard.
(RLNE4944718)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 Meadow Mead have any available units?
737 Meadow Mead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 737 Meadow Mead currently offering any rent specials?
737 Meadow Mead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Meadow Mead pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Meadow Mead is pet friendly.
Does 737 Meadow Mead offer parking?
No, 737 Meadow Mead does not offer parking.
Does 737 Meadow Mead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Meadow Mead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Meadow Mead have a pool?
No, 737 Meadow Mead does not have a pool.
Does 737 Meadow Mead have accessible units?
No, 737 Meadow Mead does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Meadow Mead have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Meadow Mead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Meadow Mead have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Meadow Mead does not have units with air conditioning.
