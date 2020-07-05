All apartments in Allen
Last updated October 25 2019 at 9:03 PM

736 Fairlawn Street

736 Fairlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

736 Fairlawn Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1978 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Fairlawn Street have any available units?
736 Fairlawn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Fairlawn Street have?
Some of 736 Fairlawn Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Fairlawn Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 Fairlawn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Fairlawn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Fairlawn Street is pet friendly.
Does 736 Fairlawn Street offer parking?
No, 736 Fairlawn Street does not offer parking.
Does 736 Fairlawn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Fairlawn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Fairlawn Street have a pool?
No, 736 Fairlawn Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 Fairlawn Street have accessible units?
No, 736 Fairlawn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Fairlawn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Fairlawn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
