3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Kitchen features breakfast bar. Living Room is spacious and features wood burning fireplace and decorative lighting. Back Yard features covered patio. Interior-Exterior has fresh paint. App Fee is 50 per applicant and certified funds required for application and move in. Application documents attached to this listing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
730 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 730 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
730 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.