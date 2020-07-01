All apartments in Allen
727 Fawn Valley Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:18 AM

727 Fawn Valley Drive

727 Fawn Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

727 Fawn Valley Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,870 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Fawn Valley Drive have any available units?
727 Fawn Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Fawn Valley Drive have?
Some of 727 Fawn Valley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Fawn Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Fawn Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Fawn Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Fawn Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 727 Fawn Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 727 Fawn Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 727 Fawn Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Fawn Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Fawn Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 727 Fawn Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 727 Fawn Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Fawn Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Fawn Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Fawn Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

