Allen, TX
722 Circle Cove Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:25 PM

722 Circle Cove Drive

722 Circle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

722 Circle Cove Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy 3 bedroom home has updated windows and blinds*updated bathrooms **Recently updated flooring*Large family room with wood-burning fireplace*Covered patio*backyard with chain link fence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Circle Cove Drive have any available units?
722 Circle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Circle Cove Drive have?
Some of 722 Circle Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Circle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
722 Circle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Circle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 722 Circle Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 722 Circle Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 722 Circle Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 722 Circle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Circle Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Circle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 722 Circle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 722 Circle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 722 Circle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Circle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Circle Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

