720 Bethany Lake Boulevard
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

720 Bethany Lake Boulevard

720 Bethany Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

720 Bethany Lake Boulevard, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,800 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard have any available units?
720 Bethany Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
720 Bethany Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard offer parking?
No, 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Bethany Lake Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

