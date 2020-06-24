719 Fawn Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Special - If you bring a deposit by 05.31.19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **



Attractive 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,728 sqft, 2 story home in Allen! Bright, open living room with fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Granite counter tops and white cabinets. Formal dining area off of kitchen. Spacious bedrooms throughout! Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.