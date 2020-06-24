All apartments in Allen
719 Fawn Valley Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 AM

719 Fawn Valley Drive

719 Fawn Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Fawn Valley Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special - If you bring a deposit by 05.31.19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **

Attractive 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,728 sqft, 2 story home in Allen! Bright, open living room with fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Granite counter tops and white cabinets. Formal dining area off of kitchen. Spacious bedrooms throughout! Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Fawn Valley Drive have any available units?
719 Fawn Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Fawn Valley Drive have?
Some of 719 Fawn Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Fawn Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Fawn Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Fawn Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Fawn Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 719 Fawn Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 719 Fawn Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 719 Fawn Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Fawn Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Fawn Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Fawn Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Fawn Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Fawn Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Fawn Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Fawn Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

