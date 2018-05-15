All apartments in Allen
713 Sycamore Creek Road
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:50 PM

713 Sycamore Creek Road

713 Sycamore Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

713 Sycamore Creek Road, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,318 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Sycamore Creek Road have any available units?
713 Sycamore Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Sycamore Creek Road have?
Some of 713 Sycamore Creek Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Sycamore Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
713 Sycamore Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Sycamore Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Sycamore Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 713 Sycamore Creek Road offer parking?
No, 713 Sycamore Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 713 Sycamore Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Sycamore Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Sycamore Creek Road have a pool?
No, 713 Sycamore Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 713 Sycamore Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 713 Sycamore Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Sycamore Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Sycamore Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.

