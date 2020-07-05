Adorable home located in a well established neighborhood. Nice open floor plan with brick fireplace in living; windows in breakfast nook overlooks nice sized backyard. Close to parks and shopping malls. Easy access to highway 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 713 Sunny Slope Drive have any available units?
713 Sunny Slope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Sunny Slope Drive have?
Some of 713 Sunny Slope Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Sunny Slope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Sunny Slope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.