Allen, TX
713 Sunny Slope Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:33 AM

713 Sunny Slope Drive

713 Sunny Slope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 Sunny Slope Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home located in a well established neighborhood. Nice open floor plan with brick fireplace in living; windows in breakfast nook overlooks nice sized backyard. Close to parks and shopping malls. Easy access to highway 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Sunny Slope Drive have any available units?
713 Sunny Slope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Sunny Slope Drive have?
Some of 713 Sunny Slope Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Sunny Slope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Sunny Slope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Sunny Slope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 713 Sunny Slope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 713 Sunny Slope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 713 Sunny Slope Drive offers parking.
Does 713 Sunny Slope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Sunny Slope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Sunny Slope Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Sunny Slope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Sunny Slope Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Sunny Slope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Sunny Slope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Sunny Slope Drive has units with dishwashers.

