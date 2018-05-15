All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 30 2019 at 5:52 PM

708 Willow Oak Drive

708 Willow Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

708 Willow Oak Dr, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Lovingly two story Home on a corner in Willow Oak and Fawn Valley located at Allen ISD. Huge Living room on the first floor. Recent updates include fresh paint inside;New carpet upstairs; New wood floors downstairs; Two Years Roof;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

