Lovingly two story Home on a corner in Willow Oak and Fawn Valley located at Allen ISD. Huge Living room on the first floor. Recent updates include fresh paint inside;New carpet upstairs; New wood floors downstairs; Two Years Roof;
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Willow Oak Drive have any available units?
708 Willow Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 708 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Willow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Willow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.