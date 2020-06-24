All apartments in Allen
708 Deep Well Drive

708 Deep Well Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Deep Well Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,748 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Deep Well Drive have any available units?
708 Deep Well Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Deep Well Drive have?
Some of 708 Deep Well Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Deep Well Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Deep Well Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Deep Well Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Deep Well Drive is pet friendly.
Does 708 Deep Well Drive offer parking?
No, 708 Deep Well Drive does not offer parking.
Does 708 Deep Well Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Deep Well Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Deep Well Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Deep Well Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Deep Well Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Deep Well Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Deep Well Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Deep Well Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

