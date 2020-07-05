COME SEE!!! SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Allen. 42inch Cabinets with corian countertops with a double sink. Wrought iron stair rails. Upgraded carpet and ceramic tile. refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Includes lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 706 S Jupiter Road S have?
Some of 706 S Jupiter Road S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
