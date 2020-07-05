All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 706 S Jupiter Road S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
706 S Jupiter Road S
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

706 S Jupiter Road S

706 South Jupiter Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

706 South Jupiter Road, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COME SEE!!! SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Allen. 42inch Cabinets with corian countertops with a double sink. Wrought iron stair rails. Upgraded carpet and ceramic tile. refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Includes lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 S Jupiter Road S have any available units?
706 S Jupiter Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 S Jupiter Road S have?
Some of 706 S Jupiter Road S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 S Jupiter Road S currently offering any rent specials?
706 S Jupiter Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 S Jupiter Road S pet-friendly?
No, 706 S Jupiter Road S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 706 S Jupiter Road S offer parking?
Yes, 706 S Jupiter Road S offers parking.
Does 706 S Jupiter Road S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 S Jupiter Road S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 S Jupiter Road S have a pool?
No, 706 S Jupiter Road S does not have a pool.
Does 706 S Jupiter Road S have accessible units?
No, 706 S Jupiter Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 706 S Jupiter Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 S Jupiter Road S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary