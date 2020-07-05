700 Sunny Slope Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Allen ISD! This amazing home features a modern and open layout eat-in kitchen with updated granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Tile floors and new carpet are standouts in this home! The favorably situated wood burning fireplace will keep you cozy in the winter and the large backyard patio will be great for entertaining in the summer! Bathrooms have upgraded granite counters and luxurious rain shower heads! Located just blocks from Ford Park offering trails, pool, tennis, and a playground! $1,400 for 12-month lease or $1,385 for 15-month lease.