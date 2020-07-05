All apartments in Allen
700 Sunny Slope Drive

Location

700 Sunny Slope Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Allen ISD! This amazing home features a modern and open layout eat-in kitchen with updated granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Tile floors and new carpet are standouts in this home! The favorably situated wood burning fireplace will keep you cozy in the winter and the large backyard patio will be great for entertaining in the summer! Bathrooms have upgraded granite counters and luxurious rain shower heads! Located just blocks from Ford Park offering trails, pool, tennis, and a playground! $1,400 for 12-month lease or $1,385 for 15-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Sunny Slope Drive have any available units?
700 Sunny Slope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Sunny Slope Drive have?
Some of 700 Sunny Slope Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Sunny Slope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Sunny Slope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Sunny Slope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 700 Sunny Slope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 Sunny Slope Drive offers parking.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Sunny Slope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Drive have a pool?
Yes, 700 Sunny Slope Drive has a pool.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Sunny Slope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Sunny Slope Drive has units with dishwashers.

