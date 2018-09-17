All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 700 Cottonwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
700 Cottonwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Cottonwood Drive

700 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

700 Cottonwood Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
700 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 700 Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Cottonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 700 Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
No, 700 Cottonwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 700 Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 700 Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 700 Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Cottonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary