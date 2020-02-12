All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:49 AM

653 Spring Valley Road

653 Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

653 Spring Valley Road, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained and beautifully appointed home that has been remodeled completely, hardwood flooring, nice shower with dual sinks in master bathroom, updated kitchen appliances a with Quartz countertop, spacious living and dining with wet bar and vaulted ceilings throughout. NO carpet. Large corner lot. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Spring Valley Road have any available units?
653 Spring Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Spring Valley Road have?
Some of 653 Spring Valley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Spring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
653 Spring Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Spring Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 Spring Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 653 Spring Valley Road offer parking?
No, 653 Spring Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 653 Spring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Spring Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Spring Valley Road have a pool?
No, 653 Spring Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 653 Spring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 653 Spring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Spring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Spring Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

