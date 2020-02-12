653 Spring Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Meticulously maintained and beautifully appointed home that has been remodeled completely, hardwood flooring, nice shower with dual sinks in master bathroom, updated kitchen appliances a with Quartz countertop, spacious living and dining with wet bar and vaulted ceilings throughout. NO carpet. Large corner lot. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available 5/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

